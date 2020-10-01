Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ZANU- PF party is set to conduct primary elections to elect a candidate to stand for the party in the looming Kwekwe Central Constituency by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death in July of the area’s MP Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo who had been elected on a National Patriotic Front (NPF) ticket.

Only two candidates were confirmed by Zanu-PF to stand in the primary election that is set for the weekend.

Businessman cum clergyman, Cde Kandros Mugabe will battle it out with miner and philanthropist Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube.

The two were the only ones who threw their hats into the ring and have since been given the greenlight to contest in the primary poll.

Midlands Provincial party spokesman Cde Cornelius Mpereri confirmed the latest development.

“For now, I can only confirm that there will be primaries this weekend but further details will emanate from the PCC meeting that we will convene before the election. Otherwise everything else is in place,” said Cde Mpereri.

He said voting will be done at cell level to avoid overcrowding amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“We have set up centres across the constituency and the electorate will be casting their ballots in their respective cells. People who are registered in cells are the ones who will be able to vote,” he said.

Cde Mugabe decried an ‘uneven’ campaign ground saying some members from the opposing camp where making it difficult for his team to campaign freely.

“The ground may not be even but I remain confident because I have worked for the people for a long time. They know what I am capable of doing,” he said.

He however pledged to support Cde Dhala if he wins.

Cde Dhala was also bubbling with confidence.

“I am very much prepared for this election and I am hopeful that I will win. I have worked hard for the community and the people for Kwekwe even before I harbored intentions of being an MP. I will however let the people do the talking come Saturday,” said Dhala.

He said there was no bad blood between him and Cde Mugabe as they were ‘sucking from the same breast’ which is Zanu PF.

“I am prepared to work with him even if he wins. I will support his endeavor because at the end of the day it’s the party that we are putting at the forefront, not personal gains, so may the best man win,” he said.

Cde Mpereri said the party was ready to reclaim the seat come the by-election.

Like this: Like Loading...