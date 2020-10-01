Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A CAR thief was apprehended after he crashed a vehicle he had stolen as he was pursued in high-speed chase by members of the public in Beitbridge.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 9PM.

He said Blessing Gundishora (39) stole a Mazda Bongo belonging to Mr Peter Panganai and lost control of the vehicle before it overturned.

“I can confirm that we recorded a theft of a vehicle incident which occurred in Beitbridge. Mr Peter Panganai arrived at Ojas Business Centre in a Madza Bongo at around 9PM where he parked his car, switched off the engine and left the key on the ignition and went out.

“While Mr Panganai was chatting with some people at the business centre Gundishora stole the vehicle and drove away. Mr Panganai teamed up with the people at the business centre and they pursued him in two other cars. They caught up with him and blocked his way and Gundishora lost control of the vehicle which overturned. Members of the public apprehended him and they assaulted him before handing him over to the police,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged motorists to be careful when they park their vehicles and not leave keys on the ignition or leave their vehicles unlocked.

He also urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

@DubeMatutu

