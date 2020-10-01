Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa has opened up on his botched move to Sudan, saying he is undeterred and will keep on praying for a transfer that he deserves.

The defender’s planned move to Sudan collapsed after facilitators were reportedly angered by discovering that he had an agent on the eve of his departure.

The Pumula-bred footie had been linked with a move to one of the top clubs in Sudan, Al-Merreikh, Al Hilal, Al Ahly Shendi, Al Khartoum SC or Hilal Al-Obayed.

“God’s time is the best. I haven’t lost hope,” said the soft-spoken Mudhuwa.

“I believe these are some of the experiences you get to witness as a soccer player. I will keep on praying. For one to get a move that he or she deserves, it needs patience. There’s no night so long that does not end with dawn. As such, my fans, close associates and family members should also pray with me to get an ideal transfer. One day God will say yes and no one will change it,” he said.

In January 2017, Muduhwa and Prince Dube went for trials at the now defunct South African Premier Soccer League club Bidvest Wits.

Dube was signed by SuperSport United where he, however, failed to make an impact,resulting in him being loaned and then subsequently returning to Bosso in 2018.

Bosso recently sold him to Tanzanian topflight side Azam where he has made a brilliant start, scoring three goals in his team’s opening four league matches.

Muduhwa’s contract with Highlanders expires at the end of the year and his belligerence in the heart of defence has continuously attracted interest from local coaches, with Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas openly declaring that he has a soft spot for the Warriors’ fringe player.

