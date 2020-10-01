Tendai Chara

NURSES have been urged to read widely and keep abreast of the latest developments in the health delivery system.

The call was made by Dr Tsitsi Mugure, the principal clinical director with the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Dr Mugure was speaking during a handover of medical books for nurse training that were donated to the hospital’s School of Nursing by the Rotary Club of Highlands on Tuesday.

“I am a former teacher and I know the importance of reading widely. As nurses, sometimes you might come across patients who are knowledgeable and may, therefore, put you to a test. If one does not read widely, that person can be found wanting when exposed to such situations,” Dr Mugure said.

Ms Colleta Mudondo, the president of the Rotary Club of Highlands, urged the nurses to make good use of the donated books.

“Please make good use of these books. I want to encourage you to continue studying hard. Without your participation and determination, the training programme cannot be a success. As nurses, you are the backbone of the health delivery system,” Ms Mudondo said.

With three intakes each year, the Parirenyatwa School of Nursing is the country’s biggest nurse training institution. The institution also trains nurses from the Southern African region. It currently has an enrolment of 423 students.

Rotarians are groups of professionals that come together to help the needy.

The Rotary Club of Highlands has also helped in the construction of a school block at Musingwa School in Muzarabani. They recently donated foodstuffs to vulnerable members of society in Harare’s high-density suburbs of Hatcliffe and Budiriro.

There are 1,2 million Rotarians in 200 countries, who regularly meet to network, fellowship and to discuss charitable projects.

They work in seven key areas, among them education, health and sanitation, environment, disease prevention, and peace and conflict management.

