Langton Nyakwenda

ZIMBABWE football legend, Misheck Chidzambwa, says he is getting better and expects to be discharged from a Chitungwiza medical facility next week.

This is contrary to reports circulating on social media that the former Zimbabwe national team player and coach has passed on.

Chidzambwa has been unwell for a number of weeks and his situation deteriorated late last week.

However, the first Zimbabwean captain to lift a major regional trophy – the Cecafa Cup in 1985 – was actually in high spirits when Sunday Mail Online Sport called him Wednesday afternoon.

“I am feeling better now,” Chidzambwa said.

“I am getting good medical attention here and I am hoping to be released next week,” said the former Dynamos defender, who is also young brother to the legendary gaffer, Sunday.

