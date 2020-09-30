By Miriam Mangwaya

THERE was drama at the Chivhu Magistrates Courts yesterday after a police officer threatened to shoot his family members when his mother was granted a protection order against him.

Moses Manomano Makahamadze, an Assistant Inspector at the ZRP Support Unit Chikurubi, was ordered by Chivhu magistrate Batanai Madzingira to stop threatening to evict his mother Violet Sengu from her home at Magangara Farm in Wiltshire, Chivhu.

This was after Sengu pleaded with the court to order Makahamadze to surrender a firearm he owned saying he often threatened to shoot family members.

She also told the court that Makahamadze had seized all her identity documents, including the title deeds of the farm and threatened to evict them from the

farm.

“Respondent has ordered everyone to vacate the farm and is threatening to shoot everyone who does not comply, therefore, we fear that we can lose our lives. He beats his adult sisters whenever he feels like,” Sengu told the court.

Makahamadze was ordered to stop verbally abusing his mother or issuing any threats to her.

However, soon after the court ruling, Makahamadze started shouting at his sisters, accusing them of influencing their mother to report him to the police.

The family members sought help from court officers, who advised them to report him to the police since he was already violating the court order.

