FAST growing virtual musical show Nash Tv will tonight at 9pm host the 28th birthday celebrations of musician Mbeu who will be backed by his band The Mhodzi Tribe.

As a protégée of the late Dr Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, Mbeu vowed to thrill his fans and give them a memorable night as he is set to sample one of his upcoming singles at the online show.

Speaking from his Harare base through his manager Eugene Museredza, Mbeu said, “I will take the opportunity of celebrating my special day by sampling a new surprise song and l will also perform the latest track video Kusimbisa Reggae which has become a favourite to many of my fans.

“I will also take my growing fan base on my musical journey.”

Known for seamlessly plucking away on his acoustic guitar, capturing the sizeable crowd at live shows, Mbeu is expected to continue with his trademark of blending his music with those of his mentor Tuku and late greats such as Biggie Tembo and The Bundu Boys and James Chimombe.

