TWENTY-FIVE-year-old rapper R Peel says he is geared up to be the rap king in Zimbabwe as he is dropping an18-track album titled Muchinjiko – The Crossover on October 9.

The fourth album to his career features Zimbabwe rap king Asaph, rap Queen Kikky Bad A$$, Kure hitmaker Ishan, Nutty O and Tashamiswa and was produced by DJ Tamuka, Oskid, Mclyne, Jax, SK, Scrip Mula and Boy Tricky.

The tracks are namely Muchinjiko, Elavation, Vanondinamatira, Protection ft Asaph, I Swear, Ruchiva, Special Meat, Uripo ft Yolanda Cream, Life Yangu, Ray Vines Interlude, Mwari anoona, Thankful ft Nutty O, Verenga Ishoma ft Kikky Badass, Eke Remix ft Tashamiswa and New One. The tracks that have been released namely Eke, Biggaz and Andiroya ft Ishan are getting rave reviews on national radio stations.

Listening to the three offerings one is shown the artistes feisty side of becoming the biggest thing in the rap industry through the cheeky lyrics and an interesting funk-rap sound.

R Peels said: “To show l mean business the album is scheduled for worldwide release on iTunes on the 9th of October 2020. The album release will be online. The album will be exclusively available at zvigaba.com 24 hours before availability on iTunes.

“Shona Hip-Hop has always been my favourite music genre because it gives you a chance to express raw emotion and feelings. I am grateful to the Lord for the talent he has blessed me with and will always build on that to the best of my ability,” he said.

R Peels described his musical style as energetic and catchy and he still has a lot of dreams for the future, including a countrywide tour and making new music.

Born Tanaka Mungoyo on October 23 1994 in the suburb of Warren Park Harare, R Peels started rapping at an early age with inspiration from the likes of Lil Wayne, T.I, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Kanye West and Drake.

The artiste recently landed a record and endorsement deal with an upcoming music giant, Zvigaba.com, and lists this achievement as one of the great highlights of his career so far.

“I am dynamic and versatile because I do not adhere to one specific style. I use the phrase Mwana WaPharoh in almost every song. It is my tagline, but also more than that because I want fans to know exactly,” said R Peels.

