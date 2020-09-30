Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

SEVEN men have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a cop and a man he was travelling with at night.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred in Mawabeni area on Monday around 10PM.

He said the two complainants who were travelling along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Highway stopped at Mawabeni area for a recess and they were attacked by the gang which fled with US$75, R250, $450, a car battery, cell phone and driver’s license.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the suspects were Khanyisani Mhlanga (20), Khumbulani Ndlovu (27), Learnmore Gandira (36), Naison Moyo (23), Mxolisi Sibanda (36), Kwanele Ndlovu (33) and Bubele Ntini (32).

“I can confirm that we have arrested seven men in connection to a robbery case. The two complainant’s, one of them a police officer stopped their vehicle at Mawabeni area for a recess. The gang arrived in another vehicle and threw stones at the complainants car.

“The complainants tried to flee in their vehicle but the gang pursued them and blocked their vehicle. The first complainant who is the police officer who was driving the vehicle managed to escape and left his companion behind. The gang then assaulted the second complainant while demanding valuables from him at knife point. The gang fled with US$75, R250, $450, a car battery, cell phone and driver’s license. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene and the second complainant was ferried to the nearest hospital where he was treated and discharged,” he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele said led to the arrest of the suspects. He called on members of the public that might have fallen victim to the suspects in the same area to contact the police.

