Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

LEGENDARY Zimbabwean footballer Peter ‘Nsukuzonke’ Ndlovu faces serious sanctions, including dismissal as Mamelodi Sundowns team manager following the listing of a suspended player as a substitute in their 1-0 Nedbank Cup final win over Bloemfontein Celtic on September 12.

The Brazilians listed defender Tebogo Langerman as a substitute despite the player picking four yellow cards in the run-up to the final, meaning he should not have been named in the match day squad.

A player named on the team sheet is deemed to have participated in the match.

Head coach Pitso Mosimane seemed to be throwing Ndlovu under the bus when he said team management must know which player is suspended or not.

Whilst Bloemfontein Celtic’s appeal was dismissed by Safa on a technicality after Phunya Sele Sele lodged their complaint after the stipulated 30 minutes, Sundowns face heavy financial fine for fielding an illegible player.

On Monday Mamelodi Sundowns owner and president Patrice Motsepe issued a public apology for what he said was gross negligence by team management and technical team and that appropriate action would be taken, including dismissal.

He said the club will make sure that “this kind of grossly negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again”.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African continent; for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and Safa.

In my capacity as president of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented. We are a caring, loving and forgiving organisation but we also have a duty to protect the reputation, integrity and good name of Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to make sure that this kind of grossly negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again,” read Motsepe’s statement on the club’s official website.

In 2009, Highlanders parted ways with then team manager Douglas Mloyi after Bosso travelled to Hwange without a reserve kit, only to find Chipangano putting on a black and white jersey.

Bosso management and travelling supporters had to look for another kit in the coal mining town.

