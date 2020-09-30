Debra Matabvu

Travellers exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms will be tested and charged US$60 at ports of entry even if they are in possession of a Covid-19-free certificate.

The move is meant to curb the spread of the virus through imported cases.

International flights are expected to resume on Thursday (October 1). Metered taxis have also been given the greenlight to resume to facilitate the easy movement of tourists.

“Cabinet wishes to reassure the public that the resumption of international flights and the imminent re-opening of Victoria Falls International Airport on 1 October 2020 is well on course and that the assessments of other major airports have been completed,” read the post-Cabinet meeting briefing statement on Tuesday.

“As a measure to guarantee the safety of travellers, Cabinet further resolved that in line with Statutory Instrument 216(5) Section 8, which requires travellers showing Covid-19 symptoms, whether or not they have a Covid-19-free certificate, to be tested, (and) a nominal fee of US$60 be levied on travellers tested at ports of entry, and that the proceeds be used to replenish laboratory commodities. Metered taxi operations have been allowed to resume services to allow for the movement of tourists and citizens who are unable to use public transport.”

