Vincent Gono

CABINET has advised that schools that are unable to provide water at their premises should not open until the situation has been rectified as a Covid-19 preventive measure.

The directive is going to weigh heavily on a number of schools in Bulawayo where water has been a problem with some suburbs going for weeks without running water while solutions are taking a bit long to be put in place.

In a post cabinet briefing Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said schools that were unable to provide water were being advised that they cannot re-open before the situation was rectified.

“Schools that are unable to provide water are being advised that they cannot re-open before the situation is rectified,” she said in her post Cabinet presser.

Cabinet also laid the foundation for the establishment of sentimental surveillance centres that will assist in monitoring adherence to covid-19 and promote a safe learning environment.

“Following the decision to allow for the phased reopening of schools, Cabinet noted that the dissemination of Covid-19 Standard Operational Procedures has laid the foundation for the establishment of Sentinel Surveillance Centres. The centres will assist in monitoring adherence to Covid-19 protocols and promote a safe learning environment.

“Every school has been linked to a specific health team. This strategy will ensure active Rapid Response at local level. Designated Temporary Isolation Holding Bays have been set up at each school for individuals requiring further health attention after screening.

“There is mandatory logging and thermal screening at every school entry and exit point in order to enhance contract tracing and surveillance,” she said.

On housing it was noted that the general demand for housing in Zimbabwe stands at 2 million housing units. The effective demand for housing from local authorities’ waiting lists stands at 1.5 million units, inclusive of civil servants’ requirements.

Cabinet noted that the devolution programme has created structures at provincial level that require provision of additional accommodation for personnel. Furthermore, the inevitable staff movements through transfers and staff promotions have compounded the accommodation challenges across provinces vis-à-vis limited investments in the sector.

“In line with the Second Republic’s thrust of private sector-driven development, the private sector, pension funds, banks will be facilitated to partner with other sources of funding in order to avail resources for housing construction. A user-friendly mortgage system will be designed for the purpose of easing the burden of home-ownership for various categories of citizens.”

Like this: Like Loading...