THE imminent return of Zanu PF’s exiled G40 elements seems to have unsettled party heavyweights who are now accusing the former party members of sponsoring candidates for the district coordinating committee (DCC) elections in order to regain lost ground.

Party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu has disclosed that they have unearthed a plot by the G40 cabal to launch a comeback through DCC structures.

Zanu PF is currently preparing for district co-ordinating committee elections amid reports of fierce factional fights, with some of the aspiring candidates linked to the G40 faction whose leaders fled into exile following the ouster of then President Robert Mugabe in November 2017 .

“We take note of the hyper campaign activities taking root with regards the canvassing for positions in the DCCs and applaud enthusiasm as it reflects the popularity of the party,” Mpofu said.

“We, however, note subtle disturbing intentions by the G40 elements to manipulate and thwart the DCC elections. We, therefore, urge the security department to be on high alert and vigilant in thwarting any ulterior motives and actions directed at the scampering of the DCC elections,” Mpofu said.

“We are also very much aware that these machinations are a long-drawn strategy towards making a G40 comeback in the 2023 elections.”

The G40 is a group of former Zanu PF officials who fiercely fought against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s bid to succeed Mugabe at the height of the ruling party’s succession fights.

They include former ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao, among others.

