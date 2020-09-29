George Maponga

Zanu PF will tomorrow conduct primary elections to choose its parliamentary candidate in Chivi South to fill a vacancy left following the expulsion of Mr Killer Zivhu, who was legislator for the area.

Mr Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF for abusing social media and treacherous behaviour and automatically lost his parliamentary seat which he won on a ruling party ticket in 2018.

A cast of nine candidates will slug it out in the primaries which will be an acid test in light of the prevailing Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Former Chivi South legislator Cde Mafios Vutete is eyeing a return and will be joined by Cdes Munyaradzi Zizhou, Rikios Hlambelo, Dennis Masomere, Peter Matuka, Enock Shindi, Naledi Maunganidze, Samson Mutsamba and Abson Madususe in the fight to represent the ruling party.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda today said it was all systems go for the primaries with Covid-19 precautionary measures put in place.

“We have set Covid-19 protective materials such as masks to cater for those who might not have them and we also have delivered sanitisers and our people will be practicing social distancing while waiting to vote with spacing of between one and two meters apart,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda said large gatherings will not be allowed with party members expected to leave the polling centre soon after casting their ballots.

Like this: Like Loading...