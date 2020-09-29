Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWEAN wheel spinner DJ Prince Eskhosini has increased his reach after he recently landed an opportunity to play on Eswatini radio station called Hala Radio.

The one-hour set is held every Fridays from 8PM to 9PM with the repeats being held on Saturdays from 11AM to 12 noon.

Speaking after his first set last Friday, DJ Prince Eskhosini who played a largely Amapiano mix said he will take the opportunity to market local artistes to the regional space.

“I am glad to be part of the Hala Radio team and this came after the director of the station came across one of my mixes, he loved it and to cut the long story short I was offered the Friday 8 to 9PM slot for my mixes.

“The time is wonderful as most radio stations have traffic in the evening as the weekend approaches. I will utilise this chance to promote our local musicians,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

@mthabisi_mthire

