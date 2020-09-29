Mehluli Sibanda, Senior sports Reporter

AFTER a blistering start to his career at Azam where he has been involved in four of the five goals scored by his team in the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League, Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube is up for the league’s Player of the Month for September.

Announcement of the award winner is expected in the coming days.

The former Highlanders striker has taken no time in settling in at Azam since he joined the free spenders in August with three goals and an assist as Azam won all the four league matches they played in September. His three goals have him as the league’s top goal scorer.

In the opening fixture of the season, Dube weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the only goal of the match for Azam to beat Polisi Tanzania 1-0. The Warriors striker did not only score his maiden league goal for Azam in their second league fixture but fired in a brace in a 2-0 triumph over Coastal Union in the second. Last Saturday, Dube scored a header in the 90th minute as Azam overpowered Tanzania Prisons 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Azam are on top of the log with 12 points having found the target five times and are still to concede a goal. This means Dube has stiff competition from his teammate, goalkeeper David Mapigano for the September Player of the Month award. Mapigano also joined Azam in August, the Tanzania making the switch from Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

Another contender for the monthly award, which comes with prize money of about US$500, is Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama who turns out for Simba Sports Club Club. Chama recently scored a brace and provided as assist as second placed Simba thumped Biashara United 4-0.

Next up for log leaders Azam is a clash with 13th placed Kagera Sugar at home at the Azam Complex Stadium on Sunday.

