Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN Premier Soccer League side Chippa United reportedly released the Moyo twins, Kevin and Elvis, after they demanded their signing on fees.

The two left-footed players parted ways with the Eastern Cape-based club late last week, just one season after the defensive duo joined the Chili Boys in July last year from FC Platinum.

They underwent trials after FC Platinum had won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title twice in a row and were snapped up by South African side during Zimbabwe’s mid-season transfer window.

“It was after my younger brothers asked for their signing on fees that Chippa United decided to part ways with them. It’s a sad development and what pains me is that after joining the club mid last year, they never got a single cent as signing fees for the first year. Such things can’t be tolerated in a professional league,” said the Moyo twins’ older brother Thabani.

Thabani is a former Highlanders, Amazulu and Bantu Rovers player, who had a playing stint in Cyprus.

Kevin and Elvis are reportedly owed between R200 000 and R400 00 respectively by the Chili Boys, who on Monday confirmed that they had parted ways with a total of 15 players.

“At the moment the boys are waiting for their clearance letters. But the good thing is they got offers from other South African clubs. Offers have also come from Europe and we are just keeping our fingers crossed,” Thabani said.

Kevin was a regular in the starting XI and made 30 appearances, mostly at centre-back, in all competitions, while Elvis saw little game time and managed just 13 appearances at the left-back position.

Chippa just managed to avoid relegation last season and have now made wholesale changes to the technical and playing staff, as coach Lehlohonolo Seema takes charge of his first pre-season.

Seema is the fifth coach to take charge of Chippa United in just one season. He replaced Rulani Mokwena while Clinton Larsen, Duran Francis and Zimbabwean Norman Mapeza were the others that occupied the hot post last season. – @FungaiMuderere

Like this: Like Loading...