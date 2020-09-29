BY PATRICIA SIBANDA

THE Zimbabwe Passengers Association (ZPA) has hailed government’s move to allow privately-owned kombis back on the road having been banned almost six months ago as part of COVID-19 containment measures.

Since the country went on lockdown in March, only the State-owned Zupco buses provided public transport, creating serious transport challenges as the company does not have enough buses to cover the whole country.

ZPA secretary-general Paul Makiwa said besides ending the transport blues, the coming back of kombis also brought relief to thousands of crews who had been rendered jobless.

“On the same note, I would encourage our operators to use this opportunity to adhere to the Road Traffic Act, the World Health Organisation regulations on COVID-19 and what the State wants. They should ensure their fleets are insured since others are operating outside these policies. It is our hope that you should co-operate and avoid overloading passengers when you are in remote places like rural areas and even on our highways. Remember, your lives and the lifespan of our fleets is vital for future generations, let’s take care of them,” Makiwa said.

