THE Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe will launch a Bulawayo centre with a local coach in charge of the ambitious project expected to be unveiled in a week’s time.

Dynamos legend Murape Murape was unveiled as coach of the Harare chapter of the academy a fortnight ago.

The academy plans to spread its wings to the southern part of the country, with football camps expected to be rolled out in the City of Kings starting from next month.

“We are still going through our internal processes, checking the CVs we received from Bulawayo-based soccer legends that are interested in joining us in our journey, as we launch a centre in the southern parts of the country. In a week or so we will announce the coach who will be in charge of the Bulawayo centre,” said Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe president Gerald Sibanda.

Sibanda, a former Zimbabwe international rugby player, is the founder and chief executive officer of Athletes Sphere Management that entered into an arrangement with Spanish La Liga outfit Real Betis to establish the academy.

Former Highlanders and Warriors midfielder Johannes Ngodzo is tipped to take charge of the academy’s Bulawayo centre after being recommended by Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president and Dynamos legend Desmond Maringwa.

The academy targets the development of boys and girls as young as 13 years old and hopes to establish a permanent centre in Bulawayo by 2021.

“In the interim we are looking at holding three-day football camps every month starting in October where players will be taught the Real Betis Football Club methodology and philosophy,” Sibanda said.

