Government’s conscious decision to allow a number of sporting disciplines to resume after a six-month hiatus — following stringent movement restrictions to contain coronavirus — is not sweet news to sportspersons only, but is a welcome development for the health of the nation.

Wellness, both physical and mental, has become a fundamental part of everyday life, especially in the current trying times when the angst caused by coronavirus is taking a psychological toll on people.

It is, therefore, not surprising that the reopening of gymnasiums, golf courses and the return of various other disciplines such as cricket, swimming, athletics and tennis is most likely to provide the country with the much-needed boost.

Of course, there are expectations that football — the country’s flagship sport — rugby, basketball and other contact sports will soon be granted the nod to return, albeit under strict health protocols.

Sport’s ability to unite people and stir the spirit is unquestionable.

Its socio-political impact is quite evident: It keeps youths away from the streets where they are likely to mix with bad company, and provides an outlet to disengage from the vicissitudes of the tough work day.

There is a lot to expect in the weeks and months that lie ahead.

As we have reported elsewhere in this edition, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) is eagerly awaiting approval to begin training, especially after Zimbabwe Cricket was given the go ahead to tour Pakistan.

ZRU are already mooting a national Sevens League and angling for a tri-nations competition for the XVs version of the game that will involve Zambia and a South African side.

Encouragingly, in neighbouring South Africa, the sport made its return at the weekend.

That Zimbabwe would soon follow suit after months of gloom that saw the traditional international schools tournament — The Craven Week Festival in South Africa — among a number of international events being cancelled, would be gratefully embraced by those who follow the sport.

Unfortunately, the Tokyo Olympic Games, where some of our qualifying athletes were set to perform, have been postponed.

As has been shown through testimonies by most of the athletes at home and abroad, inordinate periods of idleness were beginning to psychologically affect them.

Even our local professional footballers — starved of action — were beginning to engage in unsanctioned community football games, which are usually risky for professional athletes.

However, a return to action will allow all these energies to be rechannelled to much more professional pursuits.

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) have already tabled their proposals following indications by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which had been suspended due to Covid-19, would now resume in November.

ZIFA have since engaged their counterparts in Malawi for an international friendly on the FIFA date for such matches next month, while talks with their affiliates such as the Premier Soccer League for the resumption of club football are underway.

Amid all the excitement brought about by the return of sport, there is need for all the health protocols prescribed by the authorities to be observed.

While it is important for football, netball, rugby, basketball, swimming, cricket and tennis and sport in general to resume, the significance of the safety of athletes and officials cannot be overstated.

Health protocols and guidelines from the World Health Organisation need to be scrupulously followed for as long as threat of the novel coronavirus is still out there.

We cannot afford to throw caution to the wind.

A lot of work still needs to be done.

Government would also have to provide the guidance on the contentious issue of spectators at sporting events.

The safe return to action of club sport should set the tone for schools’ sport as they undertake a phased re-opening, which was outlined by Government last week.

However, considering how Covid-19 has disrupted economies and club finances, resuming action might not be as smooth as envisaged.

The private sector, which has also been affected as well, might need to lend a helping hand, as adoption of recommended health protocols —involving routine tests and securing players and clubs’ staff — might come at a cost.

Overall, the investment will all be worth it. At the end of the day, a healthy nation is a happy and productive nation.

