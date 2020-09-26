A LOCAL innovations company, Centre for Innovation in Technology (CIT) has launched a new software, CITERP, an Enterprise Resource Planning Software that helps companies to effectively run their processes.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

CIT information technology manager Nyasha Chinyuku told NewsDay Weekender that the new software will help entities like councils to map and locate faults through its unique GIS feature.

“GIS (geographic information system) is a method of managing, analysing and displaying geographic information on easily understood, computer-generated maps,” Chinuku said.

“This feature which is on our CITERP software will allow local authorities to locate burst pipes and faults and also to locate malfunctioning water meters.”

He added: “The software also allows local authorities to account for the amount of water by users and also to have clear information on the amount of water needed in a particular area. That means councils will no longer need to cut water in areas where there is no need to do so.

“Water cuts are done in some areas, so with this software, it means councils will have all the data concerning the amount of water being used in an area and the most interesting factor is, they can access it in their offices through the web GIS or the other one which will be installed on desktops.”

Chinyuku said CITERP empowers people and organisations to work together more efficiently and use business insight more effectively to stay ahead of the competition.

“We do this by extending the availability of software across on-premise installations, on-demand deployments, and mobile devices,” he added.

“CITERP is an affordable, easy-to implement, complete business management solution available on premise, in the cloud and powered by our in-memory computing database. It is designed specifically for small and mid-size enterprises.

“CITERP provides a complete set of tools to help manage and streamline your financial operations. It automates everyday accounting tasks such as maintaining ledger and journal entries, supporting tax calculations, and enabling multi-currency transactions. Most journal entries are posted automatically from sales, purchasing, and banking.”

CITERP comes with the following features point-of-sale, finance and accounting, customer relations, human resources management, GIS, mobile app, water audit and revenue management.

