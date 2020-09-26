Bongani Ndlovu, Sunday News Correspondent

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Lupane State University (LSU) have applied for radio broadcasting licences for their respective campus radios.

Nust based in Bulawayo and LSU in Lupane, Matabeleland North, as per regulations in terms of Section 10 of the Broadcasting Services Act (Chapter 12:06), lodged their application at the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

Nust director of communication and marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said the campus radio would help the students and community.

“Nust, the first university in the country to offer a degree in journalism, is excited to be given the opportunity to apply for a campus radio licence. The campus radio will provide invaluable service to students and the community.”

He said this was an opportunity to empower students to add their voices and opinions to the airwaves.

“The opportunity is also meant to connect the diverse Nust stakeholders to innovative and creative ideas emanating from the university. As a science-oriented university, the radio station will support our science communication thereby contributing to the industrialisation processes.

“We also look forward to promoting emerging musicians among students,” said Mr Mpofu.

Director Marketing and Public Relations at Lupane State University Mr Zwelithini Dhlamini said if granted the licence, the campus radio will give students invaluable experience.

“The university has modules where students are taught radio production, but they lack the practical skills. If granted, it will be good for them to be able to get hands-on experience. They won’t have problems when they go for attachment,” said Mr Dhlamini.

According to the law, Campus radio broadcasting service means a radio station run and owned by a college, university or other educational institution whose programming is exclusively by students or the community within which the radio station is based and broadcasts mainly educational programmes for training of students in media and broadcasting studies.

Great Zimbabwe University on May 22, became the first Zimbabwean university to get a radio broadcasting licence. —@bonganinkunzi

