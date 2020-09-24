BY KEVIN MAPASURE

THE national cricket team is now set to resume competitive action after the government this week granted them permission to travel to Pakistan where they will play limited overs series against the hosts starting next month.

Players resumed cluster training two weeks ago and this week a 25-member squad was put together in Harare as they intensified preparations for the tour which had remained hanging in the balance.

Zimbabwe Cricket yesterday announced that they had been granted permission for the tour that will see them play three one-day internationals (ODIs) as well as the same number of T-20 internationals.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved your request to tour Pakistan to play the referenced matches,” Sports and Recreation Commission director-general Prince Mupazviriho wrote to ZC.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani paid gratitude to the government for allowing the team to finally get back to competitive action since March.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Honourable Kirsty Coventry, the SRC and the entire government of Zimbabwe for authorising the tour,” he said.

“Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan.”

The ODIs, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for October 30, as well as November 1 and 3.

The T20I series is slated for November 7, 8 and 10.

Zimbabwe last toured Pakistan in 2015 where again they played white ball cricket.

