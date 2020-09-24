Herald Reporter

Armed police opened fire on an unregistered speeding kombi yesterday killing one passenger and seriously injuring another near Juru along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda road.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting.

The kombi was on its way to Bhora when it diverted through Glenwin suburb to avoid a tollgate, had an altercation with the owner of a boomgate in the suburb, sped off back to the tollgate when police were called, hit the boom at the tollgate, escaped on a road to Shamva, dumped the passengers including the injured, and drove off.

Police described the death and injury as sad and unfortunate saying they had launched a full-scale investigation into the matter. Police were still looking for the driver of the unregistered kombi last night.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the injured passenger was admitted in hospital while the name of the dead woman will be disclosed today.

“The ZRP is deeply saddened by the death of a woman and another passenger who were on board following the unfortunate shooting incident which happened this afternoon along the Mutoko-Nyamapanda Road.

“There was a kombi, which was travelling along the road going to Bhora with passengers on board. It then diverted route in an attempt to evade the tollgate by going through Glenwin suburb,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the commuter omnibus reached a boom-gate at one of homes in the suburb, which was being manned by security guards, and the crew had an altercation with the guard, who then informed their employer.

“The owner of the house who installed a boom-gate in front of his house called police who reacted swiftly.

“Upon seeing the police, the kombi crew sped off with passengers on board resulting in a high speed chase towards the tollgate. Upon arrival at the tollgate, the driver of the kombi hit the boom-gate and did not stop. Along the way, police fired shots which unfortunately hit some passengers,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said upon reaching Juru Growth Point the kombi driver turned into a road leading to Shamva and then dumped the passengers including the woman who died and the other injured passenger.

“Commuter omnibus crew especially the drivers should abide by the law, the behaviour of some of them is deplorable,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

