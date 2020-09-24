Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN attacking midfielder, Terrence Dzvukamanja has joined South African football giants, Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja was announced as a Buccaneers player on Wednesday on a three-year deal. The 26-year old Warriors player makes the switch from Bidvest Wits, who sold their Premier Soccer League franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila. Dzvukamanja was at Wits from August 2018, having joined the Clever Boys from Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Pirates made the announcement about landing Dzvukamanja together with the signing of Collins Makgaka from Baroka. The 24-year old Makgaka was described as an exciting attacking midfielder who spent five seasons with Bakgakga ba-Mphahlele.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka have joined the club. Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers,’’ read part of the statement from Pirates.

Dzvukamanja joins Pirates together with his Wits teammates, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji who made the move on Monday.

Sealing the deals for Dzvukamanja, Hlatshwayo and Hotto is a massive move for the Sea Robbers as the trio was also being pursued by recently crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Dzvukamanja scored a brace in the Nedbank Cup final against Sundowns in a 3-2 loss for Wits at Orlando Stadium last month. Despite his team losing, Dzvukamanja walked away with the man of the match award.

