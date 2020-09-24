Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter
THE Estate Agents Council has blacklisted 79 estate agents around the country for among other misdemeanors not being registered with the council and some not having a registered estate agent.
In a statement, the council warned the public from dealing with the blacklisted agents revealing that the council and the Compensation Fund will not accept liability if they suffer loses due to their dealings.
“Members of the public are hereby notified that these entities and individuals who are illegally practising as estate agents are not allowed to trade in Estate Agency business in Zimbabwe including assisting in selling and management of properties.
These entities/individuals have not complied with various legislative requirements for practicing which are meant to protect the public. These requirements include having in place a Principal Registered Estate Agent (PREA). We advise the public not to engage these entities for estate agency business. The Estate Agents Council and Compensation Fund will not accept liability for actions or ommisions of these entities or individuals,” reads the statement.
Some of the blacklisted agents, according to the list, have been closed for business while others have no Compensation Fund certificate.
In recent years members of the public have fallen victim to bogus estate agents who are advertise in the local media that they are selling properties and leasing house taking advantage of desperate home seekers to defraud them.
The blacklisted agents are listed below;
Phoenix Real Estate Afrikingdom Real Estate
Assorted Properties Beanpole (Pvt) Ltd
Bevkin Real Estate Brook Cherity Realty
CMC Property Managers Portreal Africa Real
Fingold Real Estate Homeslea Properties
Innovative Real Estate Metro Realty
Real Properties Ridgway Grant Real Estate
Sunbrid Properties Ten Yards Real Estate
Tentraline Real Estate Hilstec Real Estate
Prolific-life Homes Real Sales
Sherwood Greene Real Estate Treidon Real Estate
TWRE-Harare Zim Auction Real Estate
Zonal Properties Modern Properties
Zimproperty Keystone Real Estate
Royal Properties Africa Real Estate
Ebannewal Estates- Continental National Real Estate
Page Properties Elanders Twenty-Four Real Estate
Property Connect Shingirai Mtetwa
Revival Generations Properties Sand River Real Estate
Ash Much Baobab Real Estate
Bethel Properties Bristol Properties
Cannogate Properties Chipo Kagonda
Dombo Dube Emporium Real Estate
Esteem Real Estate Genesis Real Estate Africa
Grand Homes Real Estate Grapple Properties
I-Links group of Companies Lahsun Real Estate
Mangata Investments Pvt Ltd Mapha’s Accommodation services
Mel Dube Properties Midlands Real Estate
Milton Properties On Bargain Properties/ Vision Elite
Parnald Properties Phuthi Properties and Property management
Prime Palmer Zimbabwe Private Limited
Property exchange Property Haven Real Estate
Property Sales Harare Real Estate broker
Realtors Merchants Royal Eagles Realtors
Simuka Realtors Pvt Ltd Status Asset managers
Talent Mwembe/ Brian Nyoni Ncube The Zimbabwe Tenants and lodgers association
Thornlink Properties Top Homes Properties
Tusselehill Properties Vakundi Realtors
Victoria Properties Wakestone Properties
Primrose Rukwata Compact Real Estate
Bechak Enterprises