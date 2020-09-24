Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Estate Agents Council has blacklisted 79 estate agents around the country for among other misdemeanors not being registered with the council and some not having a registered estate agent.

In a statement, the council warned the public from dealing with the blacklisted agents revealing that the council and the Compensation Fund will not accept liability if they suffer loses due to their dealings.

“Members of the public are hereby notified that these entities and individuals who are illegally practising as estate agents are not allowed to trade in Estate Agency business in Zimbabwe including assisting in selling and management of properties.

These entities/individuals have not complied with various legislative requirements for practicing which are meant to protect the public. These requirements include having in place a Principal Registered Estate Agent (PREA). We advise the public not to engage these entities for estate agency business. The Estate Agents Council and Compensation Fund will not accept liability for actions or ommisions of these entities or individuals,” reads the statement.

Some of the blacklisted agents, according to the list, have been closed for business while others have no Compensation Fund certificate.

In recent years members of the public have fallen victim to bogus estate agents who are advertise in the local media that they are selling properties and leasing house taking advantage of desperate home seekers to defraud them.

The blacklisted agents are listed below;

Phoenix Real Estate Afrikingdom Real Estate

Assorted Properties Beanpole (Pvt) Ltd

Bevkin Real Estate Brook Cherity Realty

CMC Property Managers Portreal Africa Real

Fingold Real Estate Homeslea Properties

Innovative Real Estate Metro Realty

Real Properties Ridgway Grant Real Estate

Sunbrid Properties Ten Yards Real Estate

Tentraline Real Estate Hilstec Real Estate

Prolific-life Homes Real Sales

Sherwood Greene Real Estate Treidon Real Estate

TWRE-Harare Zim Auction Real Estate

Zonal Properties Modern Properties

Zimproperty Keystone Real Estate

Royal Properties Africa Real Estate

Ebannewal Estates- Continental National Real Estate

Page Properties Elanders Twenty-Four Real Estate

Property Connect Shingirai Mtetwa

Revival Generations Properties Sand River Real Estate

Ash Much Baobab Real Estate

Bethel Properties Bristol Properties

Cannogate Properties Chipo Kagonda

Dombo Dube Emporium Real Estate

Esteem Real Estate Genesis Real Estate Africa

Grand Homes Real Estate Grapple Properties

I-Links group of Companies Lahsun Real Estate

Mangata Investments Pvt Ltd Mapha’s Accommodation services

Mel Dube Properties Midlands Real Estate

Milton Properties On Bargain Properties/ Vision Elite

Parnald Properties Phuthi Properties and Property management

Prime Palmer Zimbabwe Private Limited

Property exchange Property Haven Real Estate

Property Sales Harare Real Estate broker

Realtors Merchants Royal Eagles Realtors

Simuka Realtors Pvt Ltd Status Asset managers

Talent Mwembe/ Brian Nyoni Ncube The Zimbabwe Tenants and lodgers association

Thornlink Properties Top Homes Properties

Tusselehill Properties Vakundi Realtors

Victoria Properties Wakestone Properties

Primrose Rukwata Compact Real Estate

Bechak Enterprises

Like this: Like Loading...