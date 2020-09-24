Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S active Covid-19 cases continue to decline with the country recording a further 28 recoveries on Wednesday.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the country recorded 14 new cases and a single death bringing the total cases recorded in the country to 7 725 and 227 deaths.

“630 PCR tests were done today (Wednesday), positivity for today 2,2 percent. All 14 are local cases, the death was reported by Manicaland province. 28 total new recoveries were recorded, national recovery rate stands at 78 percent and active cases go down 1 491.

“As of 23 September 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 7 725 cases, 6 007 recoveries and 227 deaths,” reads part of the statistics.

Harare still remains the Covid-19 hotspot with 3 243 cases and 2006 recoveries.

Like this: Like Loading...