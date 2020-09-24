Walter Nyamukondiwa in MAKUTI

The Rapid Results approach adopted by the Second Republic has contributed to tangible socio-economic transformation and realisation of development goals set out in the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

Preliminary assessment by Government has picked positive indicators on the effectiveness of the Rapid Results Approach and the 100-day target based programme in expediting implementation of projects.

The current trajectory has laid a firm foundation for the attainment of Vision 2030, whose objective is to ensure that the country becomes a middle income economy in nine years’ time.

With massive infrastructure development programmes underway countrywide including rehabilitation and upgrading of roads, construction of dams and drilling of boreholes among others, the delivery tools have been identified as key performance indicators.

Infrastructure development is expected to spur economic development.

Speaking during a monitoring and assessment tour of the TelOne Makuti-Chirundu Fibre Optic Link project and the containerised village information centre in Chirundu, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring, Implementation of Government Programmes Dr Joram Gumbo expressed satisfaction with the implementation of Government programmes.

Government adopted the performance enhancement tools after realising that there were inadequacies in some sectors.

After touring several projects across the country, results have been encouraging.

“The adoption of the programme (100 Day target based programme) therefore reflects a pledge by Government to ensure speedy and efficient implementation of projects for the benefit of citizens.

“I am happy to report that results on the ground indicate that the Rapid Results Approach is producing positive results and contributing to the improvement of the livelihoods of our people,” said Dr Gumbo.

Government is in the process of compiling a publication on achievements under the 100-day cycle showcasing projects that were successfully implemented during the 2nd and 5th 100-Day Cycles.

Ministries and government departments are now expected to provide updated information on major accomplishments and resultant benefits from identified projects.

Government commended TelOne for completing the US$1,5 million Makuti-Chirundu Fibre Optic Link using locally generated funds and engineers as contributing to reduced project costs and its speedy implementation.

The fibre optic link positions TelOne as a carrier of other networks and a telecommunications backbone for the Sadc region.

With technology and digital platforms being at the centre of business, commerce and governance, the link is expected to integrate areas previously excluded from the information super highway.

Minister Gumbo said there was an information and digital divide between rural and urban communities and the drive by the Postal, Telecommunications and Regulatory Authorities of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to set up information centres would go a long way in bridging the gap.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka noted the positive impact that government programmes were having in the community.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka

“A good number of our people have managed to experience and enjoy key Government projects and indeed we who are on the ground can testify to the great developmental work that government is undertaking in this devolution era including the Karoi-Binga.

“At this pace we can boldly declare that we are on track to realising His Excellency President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of turning Zimbabwe into an upper middle class economy by 2030,” she said.

Minister Mliswa said those who have not yet joined the Vision 2030 train should jump on before it is too late as it was unstoppable.

Such projects, she said, would help spur the province’s Gross Domestic Product under Devolution and bring development to once marginalised communities such as Chirundu and Makuti.

