Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

TERRENCE Dzvukamanja’s handlers say they are aware of the pressure the Zimbabwe international will face following his move to Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja was unveiled by the Soweto giants yesterday after signing a three-year deal, which has an option for a further one year.

His manager, Gibson Mahachi, yesterday told The Herald the 26-year-old former Bidvest Wits forward was not comfortable relocating to Limpopo, following the sale of the club’s franchise.

The Bidvest Wits franchise was acquired by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, ahead of the new season.

Mahachi said Dzvukamanja decided to move to the Buccaneers in search of more tough challenges in his career.

He was once on the books of Zimbabwean Premiership side Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“I think you know exactly where Terrence came from. It has all been through sheer hard work,’’ said Mahachi.

“When he left Zimbabwe, his first port of call was Bidvest Wits and, to show that he was the kind of player that some of us believed he was, he had to prove himself on the field.

“He did that very well and the next mission was to look for a new challenge, which he has taken up at Pirates.’’

The lanky forward made 52 domestic appearances, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, for Wits.

He also featured in the CAF Confederation Cup. Dzvukamanja decided to leave after the club was sold to new owners ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

He had been linked with champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kaizer Chiefs, but he settled for Pirates, the 1995 African champions.

“I can tell you that it was not only Orlando Pirates who were after his signature, following the sale of the Bidvest Wits franchise,’’ said Mahachi.

“There were so many clubs that were interested in him but he chose Pirates.

“They are a good club, one of the biggest teams in South Africa with a way bigger following than Bidvest.

“So, to Terry, this is a challenge that he has decided to take up.

“You know how it is, coming from a club that has a smaller support base to one that usually fills up the stadiums.

“But, knowing his ability, I think he is up to it.

“We have spoken about it and he knows exactly what to expect. He is a hard worker.

“The boy is focused, and disciplined, and I think these qualities have helped him in his career.

“What he needs at Pirates is to settle down and I hope he settles down quickly.’’

Pirates have been busy on the market in recent days as they seek to strengthen their side ahead of the new campaign.

They have not won the championship in the last seven years.

Their last major domestic silverware was the Nedbank Cup in 2014.

Dzvukamanja was unveiled yesterday, alongside midfielder Collins Makgaka, who joined the club from Baroka.

The Zimbabwean followed ex-Bidvest Wits teammates, Thulani “Tyson’’ Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji, who were acquired by the club earlier this week.

“Following the announcement of the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji on Monday, the club is pleased to announce two more additions ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka have joined the club.

“Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers,” announced the Pirates on their website yesterday.

Pirates are a hugely popular football franchise, even in this country, with many supporters of Highlanders identifying with the club.

When the Soweto giants played FC Platinum, in a CAF Champions League fixture at Barbourfields last year, fans — the majority of them Bosso supporters — packed the stadium to capacity.

They cheered every good move by the South African giants in a game which ended in a goalless draw.

