SUNGURA musician, Leonard Nhau, who fronts Mutemwa Challengers, shrugged off coronavirus pandemic challenges that continue to cripple the music industry and released his second album “Makudo neTsoko” a few weeks ago.

Nhau, who is holed up in Honde Valley because of the lockdown, said he never allowed the pandemic to stall his work and worked through thick and thin to come up with the six-track album.

“Makudo neTsoko” is a social commentary that speaks volumes on our day-to-day life.

“It seems to highlight social ills that are being committed in our societies, even by those many people look up to.

“The tracks are a word that should reach out to community leaders, elders and influential members of the society to lead by example and be role models to the youngster,” he said.

Nhau expressed hope that his second project, that comes after “Handigone Zvose” released last year, will be a success considering the relaxation of Covid-19-induced lockdown measures by the Government.

“Businesses are opening, movement of people has been relaxed a bit under strict guidelines, meaning our music will now reach out to many people as they will be doing their routine errands

“Our hope is that the authorities will look into the entertainment sector, particularly the music industry, within the shortest period of time so that we go back on stage and reconnect with our followers,” he said.

The Mutemwa Challengers front-man encourages other musicians to explore alternative channels to take their music to people during the pandemic.

He said social media is one platform musicians can use to reconnect with their fans.

“It has not been easy to come up with this album during this pandemic era. Movement of people was restricted, making recording difficult to almost impossible.

“But we had to work hard until we made it. I urge other musicians to take the same path,” he said.

Nhau said he was looking forward to work with other musicians on his future projects.

Songs to look forward to on his album are “Roorwe”, “Baba Vebenzi”, “Zvipo”, “Makudo ne Tsoko”, “Ndinokuda” and “Kundiso.

