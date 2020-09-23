Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Correspondent

MISS Zimbabwe Grand reigning Queen Kimberly Mayoyo is on a drive to empower upcoming models through an online show named Elegance of Beauty which will be aired every Friday at 2PM on Miss Zimbabwe Grand Facebook page.

The first show is expected to be aired on October 2.

The model who was crowned as the winner in the pageant that was held online recently, is expected to grace the Miss Grand International as the Zimbabwean representative at a date yet to be announced.

Mayoyo who is a law student at the University of Zimbabwe, a passionate farmer and an upcoming philanthropist, said the show is all about unpacking the behind scenes of models’ lives.

“With the help of Miss Zimbabwe Grand Trust, I’m working on a TV programme, Elegance of Beauty, viewed on our Facebook page Miss Zimbabwe Grand.

“It’s a programme that will be streaming live on Facebook and Instagram every Friday at 2pm. I’ll be the main host with my sister queens from other provinces taking turns to present. We’ll discuss modelling in depth covering personal experiences, pressing issues possible solutions,” said Mayoyo.

She said the platform will also serve as a market avenue for models who are slowly adapting to the new normal of an online audience.

“I intend to come up with models committee whose duty is to govern the conduct of models, instil discipline as well as protect the rights of models,” she said.

Moyoyo said she was working closely with the Miss Zimbabwe Grand Trust to empower models by assisting them to start income generating projects.

“Personally, I’ve a garden that I’ve used to pay fees for school dropouts in my home area. My other activities as the Queen will be found on my Social media platforms Kimberly Mayoyo Facebook page and my Instagram handle @tatendakimberly,” said Mayoyo. – @mthabisi_mthire.

Like this: Like Loading...