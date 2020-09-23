Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A week after his departure from Absa Premiership side Highlands Park, former Highlanders and national team skipper Tapuwa Kapini has found a new home at GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United.

The National First Division outfit, previously known as African All Stars before buying the franchise of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila and later changing the name to Sekhukhune, is coached by Johnny Ferreira.

Kapini was offloaded by Highlands Park last week after the club’s new owners informed him they had no plans for his services.

With many of his fans thinking the eccentric goalie would call time on his football career that has seen him wearing gloves for two decades now, the 36-year-old instead told Chronicle Sport in an interview from South Africa that he wasn’t retiring, at least for now.

He said he would retreat to his workshop and await offers and seemed confident something was brewing.

Kapini took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal his new employers.

“Thank you for the prayers and words of encouragement. Proud to call Sekhukhune United my new home,” wrote Kapini.

He, however, did not reveal the finer details of the contract, but it is believed he penned a two-year deal that will take him to 2022.

Kapini joined a then star-studded Highlanders side in 2001 where he went on to command a first team jersey and won three championship medals before packing his bags for South Africa to join the now defunct Platinum Stars in 2006.

He was part of the inaugural Warriors squad that competed in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and was also in the travelling party when Zimbabwe made their second consecutive appearance at the finals in the 2006 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

From Platinum Stars he moved to Amazulu, but his services were terminated with six months of his contract remaining due to a frosty relationship with the coach.

It did not take long for him to find a new club in Highlands Park where he spent five years until his departure last week.

Kapini holds the rare record of captaining all, but club that he has played for in his illustrious career, which, based on his age, is surely now coming to an end.

Like this: Like Loading...