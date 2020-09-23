BY FORTUNE MBELE

REAL BETIS Academy Zimbabwe, launched last month, is moving with speed and has opened its doors with a recruitment exercise for players under the age of 18 for its centre in Harare.

Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape, who was unveiled as head coach in the capital recently, has got down to business.

The academy intends to start operating next month and has asked potential players to send in curriculum vitaes for possible enrolment for October 2020 to June 2021.

A post on the academy’s Facebook page reads: “The wait is over!! We are recruiting now; open to players under the age of 18, e-mail your player details, CV and profile to our recruitment team to: betisacademy@athletessphere.com.”

Academy president Gerald Sibanda said potential recruits to the academy were expected to include in their CVs, their age, height, weight, club (if registered under any), position, skill/strength, fitness regime, accomplishments and video footage if they have any.

Sibanda last week said Betis Academy Zimbabwe would soon be establishing another centre in Bulawayo with Warriors and Highlanders legend Johannes Ngodzo heavily tipped to take charge of the coaching department in the City of Kings and Queens.

However, Sibanda said they were yet to make appointments for the Bulawayo centre.

Sibanda, through his Athletes Sphere Management, got into an arrangement with Spanish outfit Real Betis Balompié, through the club’s foundation to establish the Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe, a first of its kind in Africa.

