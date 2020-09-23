BY TERRY MADYAUTA

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic is worried about the possibility of going into the next round of Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers inadequately prepared with Zifa failing to organise preparatory matches for the team.

Loga will be meeting up with his players for the first time since his appointment earlier this year with other earlier arrangements having been abandoned due to COVID-19 lockdown measures.

The Warriors will play Algeria in back-to-back clashes this November.

Zifa though received an invitation to play Kenya’s Harambee Stars during the Fifa window next month, but Logarusic is still worried that nothing could materialise considering uncertainty that besets local sports.

The Croatian gaffer, however, says he might just have to make do with what is available and will monitor all foreign-based players who he is going to exclusively rely on since locally-based players are inactive.

“If we do not play a friendly match, that is if Zifa do not arrange, it will be difficult for me as a coach to prepare ourselves for the game against Algeria,” he said.

“But then if that is the situation on the ground, we will have to work with what is available, that is to check on players that are playing right both in Africa and Europe.

“I am checking them constantly to help me get a big picture of the players themselves.

“It will be difficult of course, but the next five or six weeks will be key to see which players will be in competitive form, thus we are going to choose players that play regularly.”

“I hope those who are available for us do not get injured, I mean those that are playing right now and those that are in their pre-season. Those in South Africa will be key to us because we know what they can offer.

“The key players will be those in Europe because they are playing right now and we expect them to be fit when they come and play.

“We must never give up no matter the circumstances and we know winning will be possible.”

Some of the players that are playing regularly include captain Knowledge Musona, who opened his scoring account at the weekend in the Belgian top-flight.

Midfielder Marshall Munetsi, has played four matches for his club Reims of Ligue 1 in France so far this season while Tino Kadewere has made one start and two substitute appearances for Lyon.

Marvelous Nakamba played out a full match in a cup tie, but missed out on Premier League action when Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United.

Other players that are likely to be called up include Charlton Athletic striker Macauley Bonne, Teenage Hadebe based in Turkey and Tendayi Darikwa, among others.

South Africa-based players are also set for call-ups as their teams have been involved in League action.

