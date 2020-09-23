Tendai Chara

WORKERS in the agricultural sector have had their salaries reviewed, with lowest paid employee receiving a minimum wage of $4 600.

Previously, it was agreed that the lowest paid worker in this sector should get $2 960.

A statement by the National Employment Council for the Agricultural Sector in Zimbabwe indicates that the highest paid grade in this sector will see workers getting $9 085, up from $5 826.

The new wage adjustment agreement, which was signed on September 18, became effective on 1 September.

The agreement was reached by labour unions in the sector, among them the Zimbabwe Agricultural Employers Organisation (ZAEO), the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZFCU), Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU), Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) and agro employer representatives on the employer’s side and the General Agriculture and Plantation Workers Union of Zimbabwe (GAPWUZ).

The Horticulture, General Agriculture and Plantation Workers Union of Zimbabwe represented the employees in that sector in the negotiations.

Part of the agreement, however, states that an employer may apply to the National Employment Council for an exemption or review from paying the increased wages, stating the reasons.

