ZIMBABWE will next month make its long-awaited return to international cricket, with three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 series against Pakistan.

This follows Zimbabwe Cricket finally getting Government approval to travel to Pakistan, for the limited overs series slated for October 30 to November 10.

The ODI matches, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for 30 October to November 3.

The series will then move to the T20 format, slated for November 7-10.

In a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket, the organising body received the good news from a letter by Sports and Recreation Commission’s director-general Prince Mupazviriho, addressed to ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved your request to tour Pakistan to play the referenced matches,” said Mupazviriho.

Mukuhlani has since applauded the move.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Honourable Kirsty Coventry, the SRC and the entire Government of Zimbabwe for authorising the tour,” said Mukuhlani.

“Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan,” he said.

For their part, Zimbabwe Cricket has already called in a 25-man provisional squad, with preparations now expected to intensify.

Apart from limited-overs captain Chamu Chibhabha, and other experienced campaigners such as Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Elton Chigumbura, Zimbabwe’s provisional squad for the tour also includes young talent in the form of ex-Under-19 stars Wesley Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Brandon Mavuta and the yet-to-be-capped Milton Shumba.

Faraz Akram is the other uncapped player getting a look-in, while Luke Jongwe as well as Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro and Wellington Masakadza have bounced back in contention for places in the final travelling squad.

Meanwhile, the trio of Tendai Chatara, Kyle Jarvis and Ryan Burl has fully recovered from injuries that ruled them out of Zimbabwe’s last international action earlier this year to make it for the training camp.

Zimbabwe Training Squad: Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Moor, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Sean Williams.

