Veronica Gwaze

THE International Netball Federation (INF) has announced new dates for the Netball Youth World Cup, with the quadrennial youth tournament now slated for December 1-19, 2021.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 10-19, 2021 at Vodafone Arena, Viti Levu, Fiji, but had to be deferred following the Covid-19 outbreak earlier this year.

The Under-21 African Championships that would also serve as regional qualifiers, previously scheduled for Uganda earlier in May, were also cancelled, with the INF recently announcing that world rankings will be used to determine which teams qualify to battle it out for the global title next year.

According to the rankings, Africa will be represented by South Africa, Malawi and Uganda.

“INF has announced the Netball World Youth Cup will take place during the period from December 1-19, 2021.

“The precise start and end dates of the netball competition will be confirmed in the forthcoming weeks.

“In July, INF in consultation with the host country Fiji, decided to postpone the event from June 2021, given the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads part of the INF statement released Tuesday.

