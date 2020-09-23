Kuda Bwititi

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is committed to working together with other political parties around the world to create a better future for mankind, a top CPC official has said.

With about 90 million members, the CPC is arguably the largest political party in the world and has worked with many other political parties globally, including Zanu-PF.

In a special document, emailed to Sunday Mail Online and titled “Working hard to bring happiness to the Chinese People and Promote Progress of all Mankind”, Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Mr Song Tao, said his party is committed to working with other parties, without seeking interference in their internal affairs.

“Working together with political parties around the world, the CPC will strive for gathering mighty synergy towards building a community with a shared future for mankind, and for creating a better tomorrow for the entire world.

“Our practice of not drawing lines along ideologies in our international exchanges has won wide recognition and praises from political parties worldwide.”

Mr Song said the CPC is committed to promoting peace, in line with China’s President Xi Jinping’s pronouncement that “we Chinese Communists know only too well how precious peace is”.

“The CPC was born with the peaceful genes that have long run in the blood of the Chinese civilisation. It has led the Chinese nation to a path of peaceful development, which was later solemnly incorporated in the Party Constitution and the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China. The CPC is committed to settling disputes and differences through dialogue and consultation. It always stands ready to work with world political parties to seek political settlements of international and regional hotspot issues and to meet global challenges including, among others, terrorism, public health crisis and climate change,” Mr Song said.

Mr Song said since coming to power in 1949, the CPC, has never waged a war of aggression against anyone in the world.

“The CPC will continue to pursue peaceful development, blaze a new trail in international relations that favours dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance. The CPC will never seek hegemony, engage in expansion, or pursue its own sphere of influence. At the same time, it always stands ready to resolutely defend its national independence, sovereignty, security and dignity, and will never yield to any external pressure.”

According to Mr Song, one of the CPS’s biggest achievements is that it has won the battle against poverty.

“The year 2020 will mark a historic moment for China as the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects will be completed and the battle against poverty will be won under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, eliminating once and for all absolute poverty, a problem which plagued the Chinese nation for several thousand years. China’s achievements in poverty alleviation have been acclaimed by personages from political parties around the world as ‘a miracle in the history of human development’.

On Covid-19, Mr Song said political parties of many countries speak highly of the CPC’s efforts to promote international co-operation against the pandemic.

He said the CPC has also provided anti-epidemic assistance to the rest of the world, including Zimbabwe.

To address unbalanced development which constitutes the biggest imbalance confronting the world today, Mr Song said the CPC initiated the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“In many countries, political leaders and the general public alike have spoken highly of the Belt and Road Initiative. They all share the view that the BRI is by no means the ‘spheres of influence’ or ‘debt trap diplomacy’ portrayed by certain politicians, but a transparent major initiative that leads all countries to common prosperity, and opens up bright prospects for enhancing the common well-being of humanity.”

The CPC, which celebrates its centenary in 2021, was established in 1921 before it took power in 1949.

