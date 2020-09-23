Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded five new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 7 711.

No new deaths were reported as the country’s cumulative death toll remained at 226.

However, of note is the continued reduction in active cases as most provinces excluding Harare and Matabeleland South now have two-digit active cases as they move towards flattening the curve.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care all five new cases are local and were recorded in Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central.

“As of 22 September 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 7 711 confirmed cases including 5 979 recoveries and 226 deaths. Five new cases, all local, and no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Thirty-one new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate is 78 percent. Active cases went down to 1 506,” reads the Ministry statement.

The Ministry said the seven-day rolling average for new cases further went down to 19 from 25, while positivity was 0.8 percent.

A total of 637 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Recoveries were recorded in Bulawayo which had 14, Manicaland which had 10, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East which had four and three respectively.

Bulawayo now has a total of 1 405 confirmed cases including 1 266 recoveries and 43 deaths, while active cases have gone down to 96.

Active cases in Matabeleland North which has 130 cases including 119 recoveries and three deaths have gone down to eight, the same number with Mashonaland East.

Masvingo and Mashonaland Central have one active case each, Manicaland 23, Midlands 27, Mashonaland West 64 while Matabeleland South which has recorded a total of 758 confirmed cases including 587 recoveries and seven deaths has 164 active cases.

Harare has not recorded any recovery in the past week and has 1 114 active cases.

