Harare Bureau

EXPERIENCED metallurgist, Mark Mabhudhu, has been re-appointed Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer.

He returns to the role he left in 2016 under unclear circumstances, hardly a few months into the top diamond sector job in the country.

In an internal Memorandum dated 21 September, a copy of which has been seen by our Harare Bureau, ZCDC board chairman Mr Wellington Pasipamire, said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Mr Mabhudhu’s appointment means he is the first substantive CEO at the state owned diamond miner since the departure of Dr Morris Mpofu in May last year, amid corruption allegations.

However, the state withdrew all charges against Dr Mpofu before plea after it failed to gather evidence that warrants his prosecution.

Eversince, the miner has had CEOs who have served in an acting capacity.

“The board is pleased to announce to all employees the appointment of Mr Mark Mabhudhu as substantive chief executive officer of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Limited with effect from 21 September, ” wrote Mr Pasipamire.

“The board welcomes Mark to his new role and request that all employees give him the necessary support as we move forward to turn around the fortunes of the organisation and stabilise it and as we navigate through these difficult times that were further compounded by the effects of Covid-19,” said the board chairman.

Mr Mabhudhu will have his work cut out as he arrives at a time when Government is seeking to transform the diamond sector.

The diamond sector, and for which ZCDC is the country’s largest player, has been earmarked to contribute US$1 billion under the US$12 billion milestone.

If achieved as is largely expected, this would be a huge jump as the sector managed US$165 million in 2019.

The 2019 contribution came on the back of the sector having previously contributed US$98 million in 2018.

Mr Pasipamire said the appointment of Mr Mabhudhu means that hitherto acting CEO Mr Levi Chiota reverts to the position of acting chief operating officer.

Government has said mining and agriculture are sectors expected to provide a quick start to national economic turnaround.

