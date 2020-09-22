Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international midfielder, Elasto Lungu Kapowezha, says he is ready to lead iconic South Africa Premiership side, Swallows, after he was appointed team manager on Monday.

The former Bidvest Wits, Amazulu, Ria Stars and FC AK player will manage one of Supa Diski’s treasured franchises.

Swallows have reinvented themselves, after years of decline, and earned automatic promotion from Division One last month.

They fought a thrilling duel against Ajax Cape Town but, when it mattered the most, they found the killer instinct to strike and fight their way back into the big time.

A few years ago, there were fears the club could disintegrate, as they battled challenges on all fronts, with even their loyal fans unsure whether they could bounce back from the wilderness.

Swallows pride themselves in having been members of the first Soweto Derby before this duel became an annual confrontation between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Kapowezha, who was one of the stars when the Young Warriors reached the final of the All-Africa Games football tournament in 1995, said he was ready to take up his new challenge.

“First of all, glory goes to the Almighty God,’’ he said. “I feel privileged and honoured to be appointed team manager of Moroka Swallows Football Club.

“I would like to thank the chairman (David) Mogashao and his board for placing their trust and confidence in my abilities.

“I am also excited to be associated with the Swallows brand, one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.

“As a former footballer, getting into football administration has been a long standing ambition.”

Kapowezha is not new into football administration.

He served as the All Stars chief executive.

“This appointment is another step towards becoming the best administrator I want to be in the future,’’ he said.

“I have been very active, as far as developing my business administration skills is concerned.

“I have just successfully concluded my Masters in Business Administration.

“Hopefully, more former footballers will be inspired to get more involved in the administration of the game.”

Kapowezha cut his football milk teeth as a teenager at Churchill High School in Harare in the early 1990s.

He captained the school team to the 1992 and 1993 Copa Coca-Cola glory in a team which also had the likes of George Mbwando and Oscar Molife.

His exploits in the team earned him a call-up into the Darryn-T squad where he honed his skills.

Kapowezha, who is son of legend, Ephert Lungu, winner of the 1983 Soccer Star of the Year, was rewarded with a move to South Africa.

“It’s always a pleasure to have managed to negotiate a way from a mere captain of a school team to be where I am today,’’ he said.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported me in my journey. To the Moroka Swallows management, I promise to do my best for the good of the team.”

He credits the Copa Coca-Cola tournament, which he won twice, as the springboard to his successful football career which has now seen him move into management.

