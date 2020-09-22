Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) on Monday started marking the June 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

The process started after markers who tested negative to Covid-19 were cleared and checked in on Sunday.

The makers and supporting staff underwent Covid-19 testing between September 8 and 11 in Harare and results came in last week.

The examiners will be following strict World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 rules and regulations which involve wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance and sanitisation.

The results are expected before the commencement of the November 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

Zimsec public relations manager Ms Nicky Dlamini said markers had settled in and started work.

“Covid-19 testing for markers was done from September 8 to 11 and last week the results came and those cleared started checking in on Sunday. Today (Monday), marking started in earnest and we are making progress,” she said.

Last week, Zimsec board chairperson Professor Eddie Mwenje said they had extended the registration period for November 2020 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations to cater for pupils and schools that failed to do so due to different reasons related to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“The registration will start on September 28 once they open schools and then it will close on October 2,” he said.

This was the second time that Zimsec has extended the registration process.

He said the examinations are going ahead with the council having already completed the printing of Grade 7 examination material.

Prof Mwenje said no late registration fees will be charged to candidates and centres.

The provision, he said, is in accordance with Government’s announcement that all candidates will access the 2020 examinations.

Like this: Like Loading...