Showbiz Correspondent

Shoko Festival which has gone digital has said this year South Africa’s Amapiano queen Sha Sha, Zimdancehall’s Poptain and Jah Master, alongside Zimhip hop’s Ti Gonzi will headline the festivities during shows.

The event, which is in its 10th edition, will run under the theme The Phoenix Edition, comprising of live sets streamed from Harare and Bulawayo.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Shoko Festival will be held as a week-long digital offering where all sessions and performances will be screened live onto Shoko Festival’s Facebook page and their website.

“This year, Zimbabwe’s longest-running urban festival will run from 21 to 27 September 2020. This year’s iteration, dubbed “The Phoenix Edition” has announced that Zimbabwean BET Awards Winner, ShaSha will be headlining the festival.

“The South Africa based multi-platinum songstress and Queen of Amapiano will be supported by Zim Hip Hop star Ti Gonzi who will be launching his new album “Best Mero Volume 2” live at the festival,” read the statement.

Festival director Comrade Fatso said this year they wanted to push boundaries.

“Shoko 2020 is going to be such a vibe! We have such an exciting line-up of cutting-edge urban performances; hilarious comedy shows and unique curated events that will really push the boundaries of what’s possible in Zimbabwean entertainment! This week we will rise like the Phoenix with humour, creativity and positive energy!”

Despite the change in execution, according to the statement, Shoko Festival will still be presenting its signature events such as the Shoko Comedy Night, Mash Ups Night and their headline event Peace In The Hood.

Below is the festivals programme as from tomorrow.

Wednesday September 23

Mvenge Mvenge 2.0 at 7pm Hosted by EnergyDokta

Acts:

Probeatz , MotoMzhinji , Brother Matebele , Shoeshine Jive Kings

Cypha featuring: Dumi Right (USA) , Sibo , Synik

Thursday September 24

Peace In The Hood at 7PM

Hosted by Dhadza D & Cody Rank Marshall

Acts:

Voice2Rep Competition R.Peels , Poptain, BlacPerl & Madzitatiguru collaboration ,Holy Ten , Jah Master

Friday September 25

Shoko Comedy Night Presents

The Bang Bang Comedy Game Show at 7pm

Hosted by Magi from Bustop TV

Magi , Ray Vines , Doc Vikela , Tinaye , Munya , Kadem , Munashe , Alfred Kainga , Maritawana , King Kandoro , Mr Lorraine

Saturday September 26

Mash Up Nights at 5.30PM

Hosted by Ray Vines

Acts:

Pungwe Sessions Live – featuring: Millz Million , Chengeto Brown , Soko Matemai , Pumacol , Simba Tagz , Asaph , Sylent Nqo , Raydizz Women Faya: Anita Jaxson, Sibo, Natasha Muz, Ti Gonzi Including the launch of his new album Best Mero Volume 2 Featuring: Silent Killah , Jah Signal.

