By Miriam Mangwaya

THE International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has set aside tomorrow, September 23, for global mass protests in solidarity with the poorly-paid Zimbabwean workers.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo said affiliates of the ITUC would picket at Zimbabwean embassies throughout the world demanding decent salaries for local workers whose incomes have been eroded by runaway inflation hovering around 700%.

“The International Trade Union Confederation has called on its affiliates to take action against the Zimbabwean government that includes protests at Zimbabwe embassies, sending letters of protest and social media campaigns to highlight the plight of Zimbabwe workers, the non-respects of rights and the demand for a better wages,” Moyo said.

Workers are demanding salaries above the poverty datum line or alternatively reverting to 2018 salary levels which should be paid in the more stable United States dollar.

ZCTU is also calling on the government to stop corruption and abduction and harassment of trade unionists, among other demands.

The ITUC planned protests come after two teachers’ unions declared that their members would boycott classes when schools reopen for examination classes next Tuesday following a deadlock in salary talks with government last week.

Nurses recently ended their three-month strike over poor salaries in order to pave way for negotiations.

In addition to their inflation-ravaged salaries, civil servants are being paid a non-taxable US$75 COVID-19 allowance which they dismiss as inadequate.

