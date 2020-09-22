Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man has been arrested after he bit a police officer who tried to apprehend his for assaulting his wife.

Barbson Pande (40) from Jacaranda Suburb pleaded not guilty to charges of physical abuse and assaulting or resisting a peace officer but was convicted by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi due to overwhelming evidence against him.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment but six months were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. The remaining six months were further suspended on condition that he performs 210 hours of community service at Gwanda Magistrate’s Court.

Prosecuting, Miss Glenda Nare said Pande assaulted his wife, Miss Farai Matekenya on July 9 and when she reported him to the police he went on to bite the lip of Constable Artwell Chokera who attended the scene.

”On 9 July at around 6PM Pande was at home with his family when he started accusing his wife of making noise for him together with their children. Pande threatened to kill his wife who went on to the call the police and reported the incident.

”Two police officers attended the scene and when Pande saw them he further insulted his wife, grabbed her by the neck and dragged her on the floor. The cops tried to apprehend Pande but instead he bit Constable Artwell Chokera on the upper lip before fleeing the scene,” she said.

In his defence Pande denied assaulting his wife. He said he only reprimanded her.

He said he resisted arrest as the police wanted to apprehend him for an offence that he did not commit.

Pande said the cops only wanted to apprehend him for their personal gain as one of them was having an affair with his wife.

”One of the police officers is having an affair with my wife and they only wanted to arrest me in order to spite me. When my wife called the station alleging that I had assaulted her she didn’t even give them directions to our house or house number but they just came straight. I didn’t assault my wife but we just exchanged harsh words following a misunderstanding. I didn’t drag her on the floor as alleged,” he said.

