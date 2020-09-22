BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

KADOMA-BASED Jindarume Fidza Matsveru of Orchestra Gwindingwi band has released a four-track DVD.

Matsveru rose to fame in 2004 after he won a prize at the Chibuku Road to Fame competition before recording his debut album, Ndangariro, the following year.

The sungura artiste has four albums under his sleeve and is currently working on his fifth offering, set for release in November.

Matsveru told NewsDay Life & Style that he had been recording tracks without videos, but he had since recorded a DVD with various

songs.

“Since 2005, we have been releasing albums without videos so we just released a DVD with different songs from all the albums,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw