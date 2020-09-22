Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE has recorded one more Covid-19 related death and 23 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of cases to 7 706.

The total number of deaths stands at 226 while the national recovery rate stands at 77 percent.

A total of 263 PCR tests were conducted yesterday and positive cases accounted for

8,7 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 23 new cases are local. Harare accounted for 15 cases and one death while Bulawayo recorded five cases. Matabeleland North recorded one case with Mashonaland West recording two cases.

“As of September 21, 2020 Zimbabwe, has now recorded 7 706 confirmed cases, 5 948 recoveries and 226 deaths,” reads the statement.

“Twenty-four total new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 77 percent and active case go up to 1 532

today.”

So far, Bulawayo province has recorded 1 401 cases, 1 252 recoveries, 105 active cases and 43 deaths and Matabeleland South province has

recorded 758 cases, 587 recoveries, 164 active cases and seven deaths, while Matabeleland North has 130 cases, 115 recoveries, 12 active

cases and three deaths.

