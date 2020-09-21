Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

ASPIRING Zanu-PF District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) members in the Midlands province have submitted their curricula vitae (CVs) to the Provincial Co-ordinating Committee (PCC) for onward submission to the Politburo.

The CVs were handed over to Politburo member Dr Sithembiso Nyoni for vetting in Harare.

Dr Nyoni, who is also the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, said the DCC members should always put the party first and work towards recruitment of more members to grow the party base.

The Politburo will come up with the final list of eligible candidates to contest the DCC elections whose date will be announced in due course.

Addressing the Midlands PCC, Dr Nyoni urged members to choose candidates with a traceable record of working for the party.

“Of late we are witnessing a sad scenario where the values of the party are being destroyed by the makorokoza of the party,” she said.

Dr Nyoni called on DCC members to work on giving the party a good image.

“You have been given the opportunity to correct this wrong through these DCC elections. We need people of integrity to lead the party. We need structures that understand issues around them so that they can defend the party from an informed position,” she said.

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman, Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said it was unfortunate that some people in leadership wanted to influence people to submit their CVs.

“We have heard reports of scheming taking place in a number of places. We heard some reports from Zvishavane, here in Gweru as well as Chirumanzu. We are saying as a party we don’t tolerate scheming. Let the best candidates win. People should be given space to choose leaders of their choice without any undue influence,” he said.

