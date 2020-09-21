TURIN. — CRISTIANO Ronaldo knows how to sparkle on the football pitch — but he’s a diamond geezer off it too.

Last week, the superstar forked out a whooping £615 000 on a rumoured engagement ring for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez — making it the most expensive band ever given to a WAG.

With an enviable £80 000 allowance each month, she’s been all too happy to return the favour too — famously treating her man to gift-wrapped Mercedes SUV for her birthday.

Gift-wrapped Mercedes 4×4 for birthday treat

For Cristiano’s 35th birthday, Georgina treated her beau to a gift wrapped Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon 4X4, which has a basic starting price of £93 000 and a top speed of up to 136.7mph.

The vehicle came with a gigantic huge red bow, while close family and friends sang to him during the unveiling, which was filmed on camera. Posting to her Instagram account, Georgina wrote to her 21 million followers: “Congratulations to the man of my life! What do you want to transport our love in? Your gift @cristinao #happybirthday.”

The Portuguese international is well known for his love of cars and owns a Rolls-Royce Cullian and Phantom, a Bugatti Veyron, three Ferraris, an Aston Martin DB9, a Bentley GT Speed and a Lamborghini Aventador.

His total collection said to be worth more than £16 million.

£140 socks and Prada

spending sprees

Georgina’s not afraid to show off her incredible figure and earlier this summer posed in gear worth as much as £2 565 — during a relaxing break in Italy on her beau’s luxury £15m holiday yacht. The sporty ensemble was bought from Prada and her socks alone cost £140, along with £510 shorts, £705 shoes, and a pricey £1 120 leather jacket. The total price came to £2 565 — small change to Ronaldo who earlier this year joined the exclusive sports billionaire club, alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, 44, Boxer, Floyd Mayweather, 43, and basketball legend Michael Jordan, 57.

The £2.6k trendy pet cat

In 2018, Cristano splashed out on a bald Sphynx cat which reportedly cost a claw-dropping £2 600.

The star’s girlfriend posted a picture of the family pet, which is considered to be a “prestigious feline,” to her Instagram account alongside her family.

Sphynx cats are well-known for being hugely energetic and demanding of human attention — so perfectly matched with Cristiano himself, really.

£1 million timepieces — with over 400 diamonds

The Juventus footballer sports accessories that are as flashy as his footwork —last month wowing fans by showing off a £371 000 Rolex watch last month.

The Rolex GMT Master is covered in diamonds and is an 18-karat white gold timekeeper.

However, it pales in comparison to the £1,8 million timepiece he’s previously been spotted with. During the Champions League draw last year, he was clocked wearing a Jacob & Co Caviar watch encrusted with more than 400 diamonds. It’s a fitting piece for a man said to be the world’s second highest-earning sportsman over the last decade — he is thought to only be surpassed by Floyd Mayweather who has earned £667 million over that time.

Big spending’s no biggie for the couple, but to splurge almost £30k in 15 minutes is a pretty impressive feat.

Two years ago, they racked up a £27k bill in Mayfair restaurant Scott’s, a regular haunt for celebs and footballers.

Handbags and gladrags

Georgina loves to show off her extensive handbag in her Instagram posts, including a £146k crocodile Birkin bag she took for a dinner in Porto. Even when the stylish mum is travelling she still has her handbags to hand — snapping herself on a plane sporting both a £625 Prada and a £48 000 Burkin.

Lush holidays aboard his £5.5m yacht

The superstar couple always travel in style and love nothing more than kicking back on CR7’s luxury yacht which he purchased for a cool £5.5million last June.

The high-end vessel — named the Azimut Grande — is 88-feet long, made from carbon fibre and is capable of reaching up to 28 knots thanks to its two 1 900 horsepower engines.

The yacht also boasts an impressive five cabins as well as six stunning bathrooms and also has a modern kitchen as well as relaxation rooms and a huge lounge and a lavish dining room. — The Sun.

