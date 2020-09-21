Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has redeployed Commissioner Erasmus Makodza as the new Officer Commanding for Matabeleland North while Commissioner Charles Nhete has been transferred to Harare province as the Officer Commanding of the province.

In a statement released on Monday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the transfers effected by the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that the Commisioner General of Police has effected the following transfers in the police.

Commisioner Erasmus Makodza has been transferred from Harare Province to Matabeleland North Province as Officer Commanding while Commisioner Charles Nhete has been transferred to Harare Province as Officer commanding,” reads the statement.

Commisioner Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that includ being the Officer Commanding CID Bulawayo Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and Harare Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.

The transfers have been explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness.

